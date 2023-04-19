Kylie Jenner's comments about cosmetic surgery has everyone telling her the same thing

Kylie Jenner has gotten candid in her latest interview, opening up about how she loves herself more since becoming a mother and addressing common misconceptions about surgery.

During a chat with HommeGirls, the 25-year-old said her approach to beauty has "changed so much" since becoming a mother to Stormi, 5, and baby brother Aire.

"It’s made me love myself more," she told the publication. "I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me."



Jenner addressed the biggest "misconception" about her, being that she's "had so much surgery on my face."

She also explained how people portrayed her as "some insecure person" when she "really wasn't".

"Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone. I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute," Jenner said.





Despite her remarks to the publication, cruel social media trolls took to Twitter claiming she was lying.

"As someone who’s gotten a lot of s**t done imma tell y’all right now anyone who says they haven’t gotten a lot of plastic surgery prolly isn’t lying. They’re just hiding the fact that they have thousands of injections/threads instead," one person said.

Another added: "Ummm.. she knows we can see her right?"

"She looks the same as before just older and with makeup," a third wrote, while one user added: "You have to admire the business acumen but this is crap."

Jenner's comments come amid rumours that she is dating actor Timothee Chalamet. A source told Entertainment Weekly that the pair are "keeping things casual at this point."

