16 of the best memes about Kylie Jenner 'dating' Timothee Chalamet

2023 is barely six months old and we've possibly already got our most unlikely celebrity relationship of the year: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

That's right the Dune actor is reportedly dating the cosmetics and reality show influencer after she split from rapper Travis Scott, who Jenner has two children with, earlier this year.

The unlikely pairing of Chalamet and Jenner is not said to be serious at the time of writing but a source has told Us Weekly she is "open" to see where things could go with the Call Me By Your Name star.

The source added: "Kylie has only hung out with Timothée a couple of times, so things aren’t that serious. However, she’s enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go."

Elsewhere, a source told Entertainment Weekly that the two are now dating and that they are "keeping things casual at this point."

Whether any of this actually pans out remains to be seen but after the likes of Pete Davidson, Travis Barker and Bad Bunny it's getting harder and harder to pin down who the Kardashian-Jenner crew will be dating next.

That being said, it hasn't stopped the internet from having fun with the rumours and memes have since started to flood social media about the potential pairing.

































































