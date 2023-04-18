16 of the best memes about Kylie Jenner 'dating' Timothee Chalamet

2023 is barely six months old and we've possibly already got our most unlikely celebrity relationship of the year: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.
That's right the Dune actor is reportedly dating the cosmetics and reality show influencer after she split from rapper Travis Scott, who Jenner has two children with, earlier this year.
The unlikely pairing of Chalamet and Jenner is not said to be serious at the time of writing but a source has told Us Weekly she is "open" to see where things could go with the Call Me By Your Name star.
Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter
The source added: "Kylie has only hung out with Timothée a couple of times, so things aren’t that serious. However, she’s enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go."
Elsewhere, a source told Entertainment Weekly that the two are now dating and that they are "keeping things casual at this point."
Whether any of this actually pans out remains to be seen but after the likes of Pete Davidson, Travis Barker and Bad Bunny it's getting harder and harder to pin down who the Kardashian-Jenner crew will be dating next.
That being said, it hasn't stopped the internet from having fun with the rumours and memes have since started to flood social media about the potential pairing.
\u201cwhen timoth\u00e9e chalamet makes a cameo in the kardashians\u201d— female kendall roy (@female kendall roy) 1681762871
\u201cwhy are we getting updates on Kylie Jenner and Timoth\u00e9e Chalamet like its the Domino's Tracker\u201d— T (@T) 1681768133
\u201cTimothee chalamet waking up and finding out he\u2019s officially dating kylie jenner\u201d— lee\u2019s pr manager \u2605 (@lee\u2019s pr manager \u2605) 1681761496
\u201cTimothee Chalamet when Kylie Jenner buys him his first Ferrari \u201d— horace (@horace) 1681503827
\u201ctimoth\u00e9e chalamet, travis scott and kylie jenner in the next season of the kardashians \n\nhttps://t.co/UlqJMz8kFM\u201d— grace dante roy (@grace dante roy) 1681435225
\u201clive reaction of me reading the timoth\u00e9e chalamet and kylie jenner news\n\n\u201d— line (@line) 1681436282
\u201c"kylie jenner's car in timothee chalamet's house\u201d— \u064b\u064b (@\u064b\u064b) 1681478638
\u201cBRWAKING: Kylie Jenner and Timoth\u00e9e Chalamet are officially dating.\u201d— \ud835\udc46\ud835\udc3c\ud835\udc34\ud835\udc41 \ud835\udc47\ud835\udc3b\ud835\udc4c\ud835\udc40\ud835\udc38\ud835\udc46 \ud83e\udd42 (@\ud835\udc46\ud835\udc3c\ud835\udc34\ud835\udc41 \ud835\udc47\ud835\udc3b\ud835\udc4c\ud835\udc40\ud835\udc38\ud835\udc46 \ud83e\udd42) 1681762470
\u201cthese kylie jenner and timothee chalamet memes ARE KILLING ME \ud83d\ude2d\u201d— r (@r) 1681824869
\u201cAt one side Kylie Jenner started dating Timoth\u00e9e Chalamet and at one side Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn\u2019s breakup news is coming.. Is everyone serious??? Like what on earth???\nhttps://t.co/XKnmSEE0YQ\u201d— Minnie \ud83e\udd8b (@Minnie \ud83e\udd8b) 1680998500
\u201cKylie Jenner: \u201cBaby, do that thing I like\u201d\n\nTimoth\u00e9e Chalamet:https://t.co/wfKbpAvHyk\u201d— kota\ud83e\ude90 (@kota\ud83e\ude90) 1681605519
\u201creaction to timothee chalamet and kylie jenner dating\u201d— \ud835\udc84\ud835\udc89\ud835\udc82\ud835\udc93\ud835\udc8d\ud835\udc90\ud835\udc95\ud835\udc95\ud835\udc86 \ud83e\udea9\ud83e\udd42 (@\ud835\udc84\ud835\udc89\ud835\udc82\ud835\udc93\ud835\udc8d\ud835\udc90\ud835\udc95\ud835\udc95\ud835\udc86 \ud83e\udea9\ud83e\udd42) 1681774504
\u201cTimoth\u00e9e Chalamet in 2023\n\n- Lead Actor in Dune Part 2\n- Lead Actor in Wonka\n- Filming Bob Dylan biopic\n- Dating Kylie Jenner\u201d— Tyler Whitmore (@Tyler Whitmore) 1681762235
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.