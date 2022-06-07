Kylie Jenner says 'free the nipple' after posing in 'nude bikini' on Instagram

Kylie Jenner, 24, shared a 'topless selfie' with her 345 million Instagram followers on Monday... Well, so it seemed.

Over the weekend, the beauty mogul and The Kardashians veteran gave fans a glimpse into her holiday with a series of bikini-clad posts.

In one upload, Jenner, accompanied by friend and former assistant Victoria Villarroel, took a trip "to Mars" and headed to the lake for a day of fun sporting a silver scoop-neck swimsuit.

Her most recent post, however, sent shockwaves through social media. "Free the nipple," the reality star penned as the caption, wearing the $325 (£260) Jean Paul Gaultier x Lotta Volkova optical illusion bikini.

Jenner's post was soon inundated with millions of likes and tens of thousands of well-received comments.

"FREE THEM", commented long-time KarJenner friend Malika Haqq, while step-brother Brandon Jenner sent a smiling emoji and praising hands.

A third joked: "You gotta put a warning. I thought I pressed the wrong app."

"We just wanna know your son's name," another penned, referring to Jenner's four-month-old son whose name has not been shared.



Jenner initially called her son Wolf, but changed her mind. She told Entertainment Tonight, “Wolf was never on our list,”

“It just was something Khloé [Kardashian] suggested. … There’s nothing against Wolf, it just wasn’t him.”

Caitlyn Jenner later also told the outlet how difficult choosing a name can be.

“I cannot tell [the new name],” she said. “[Kylie] has not officially announced it. … When you have a little child, you know the little baby comes out and you think of what it should be, but then you get them in your arms and you play with them and spend time with them and say, ‘I don’t know if that name fits, maybe it’s another name.’ That’s Kylie’s decision when she officially announces it. But honestly, I think this is very good.”

