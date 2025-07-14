She may have only burst onto the music scene a few years ago, but PinkPantheress has secured her spot as pop royalty - not least because away from music she's lived 500 other lives and has no problem being honest with her fans about it.

Just days ago, it came to light that Pink (real name Victoria Beverley Walker) had won a chess tournament (which makes total sense when you know her auntie is a Woman’s Grandmaster title holder), and now, she's opening up on an awkward blunder that saw her accidentally end up on US prank show, Impractical Jokers.

The hidden camera show pits its formerly four, now three hosts - Sal Vulcano, James Murray, and Brian Quinn - against each other in a series of public pranks. Fail to complete your tasks? You'll be hit with an even more humiliating forfeit.

But viewers who tuned into the Comedy Central show on 10 July may not have noticed that when Sal was hit with his forfeit of putting on a burlesque show, there was a rather familiar face in the audience, who also had no idea who was going on.

Breaking her silence on X as part of a trend where users were revealing 'lore' about themselves, 24-year-old Pink posted the clip of her hidden under a cap and coat looking rather confused, with the caption: "i was invited to what i thought was a normal lowkey burlesque show in NYC a month ago, plzzz tell me how i ended up being in an episode of impractical jokers that aired yesterday and that was his punishment".

She followed up by adding: "my face really says all it all cos how tf did she get that sword down her neck like dat!?? incredible work."

While nobody could quite believe the crossover (or that she didn't recognise Sal), maybe it's time that we accept that this is exactly the kind of side quest she would find herself in.

"YOURE ALWAYS IN SITUATIONS MY GOD", one person joked in the comments.

"i’m convinced your life is one long disney sitcom", another added.

"you’re actually the funniest celebrity alive", someone else penned.

You never let us down, Pink.

