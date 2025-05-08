The internet is losing its mind over this Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet photo

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have finally made their red carpet debut — and fans can’t get enough. The pair, who have been spotted at concerts, basketball games and awards ceremonies together, attended the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome on Wednesday (7 May).

Though they’ve never publicly confirmed their relationship, this marked their first formal appearance together since they were first linked in 2023. Just days earlier, Jenner had appeared solo at the Met Gala in New York, making their joint outing in Italy even more of a moment.

The beauty mogul stunned in a sleek black gown with a slicked-back bun, but it was her Schiaparelli earrings that stole the show — one shaped like a gold brass finger holding a pearl, the other a sculpted hand. Timothée kept it classic in a velvet suit, finished with a simple boutonniere.

Getty Images

Snaps of the pair quickly went viral online, with fans calling them the new 'it' couple. From TikTok to Instagram and X/Twitter, reactions came in thick and fast.

In a post shared by the Instagram account Deuxmoi, one penned: "Say whatever you want about the Kardashian family, but Kylie looks like she glows from within when she is with Timmy."

Another fan gushed: "The moment we've all been waiting for!!! Screaming, crying."

Meanwhile, a third quipped: "The arm holding her in the back and the smile, it's MAJOR! They look just perfect and undoubtedly gorgeous."

Things aren't slowing down over on X either, with people pointing to the moment when Jenner helped the hosts find Chalamet's dad in the audience.

"I'M OBSESSED," they wrote — and judging by the internet's reaction, so is everyone else.

