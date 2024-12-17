Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been spotted together in the wild for the first time in months - and people are in shock to find out the duo are very much still going strong.

The Oscar-nominated actor, 28, and the reality TV star, 27 attended an afterparty to celebrate the upcoming release of Chalamet’s Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown.

The fancy soiree took place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on 10 December, and Jenner’s mom Kris Jenner, 69, was also there to celebrate Chalamet.

Jenner and Chalamet got together in 2023 following Jenner’s split with Travis Scott, the father of her two children Stormi, six, and Aire, two.

They’re rarely seen together and keep their relationship mostly private, which has led fans to either completely forget that they’re an item, or to assume they broke up at some point.

Chalamet was also recently in the news for making a surprise appearance at a lookalike contest in New York City, however the Kylie Cosmetics founder was nowhere to be seen.

The pair were first spotted kissing publicly at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in early September 2023, and again at the 2024 Golden Globes in January this year , which marked their first official event as a couple. However, they have not made their red carpet debut just yet.

Still, their recent outing has left a huge mark on fans on social media, mostly from the realisation that their relationship has outlasted their expectations.

Many people are surprised the couple are entering their third year together...

As fans try to wrap their heads around Jenner and Chalamet’s long-term relationship, reviews for A Complete Unknown have started to pour in.

The movie will see the Call Me By Your Name star portray musician Bob Dylan and focuses on the singer-songwriter's switch to electric instruments at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965 which sparked controversy.

It has achieved a respectable 77 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, the consensus reads: “Charged by Timothée Chalamet's electric performance, this ballad of Bob Dylan might not get under the enigmatic artist's skin but will make you feel like you've spent time in his company.”

A Complete Unknown will be released in the US. on 25 December, 2024 and in the UK on 17 January, 2025.

