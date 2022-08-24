Kylie Jenner has clapped back at trolls who came after the size of her lips in a recent TikTok video.

The beauty mogul and reality star posted a brief clip with her best friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou. The pair were seen posing along to Ciara's new single, 'Favourite' – and have since garnered 17.8 million viewers.

Attention soon turned to the size of their lips, with one saying: "The lips, please."

Jenner, 25, wasn't having it and simply hit back with, "It’s the filter but go off."

In response, one fan said: "'It’s the filter but go off' I’d cry myself to sleep after that."

Meanwhile, another catty comment read: "At this point just put lipstick on ur nose."

Jenner's lips have been a bizarre talking point for quite some time.

It all started in 2015 when the then-17-year-old declined to comment on what work she has had done.

Later, during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Jenneradmitted to having lip filler, a non-surgical lip augmentation.

"I have had temporary lip fillers. It’s just something that I wanted to do," she said, adding that the insecurity stemmed from he first kiss, when a boy made a comment about her "small lips."



She said on the show: "A guy said to me, ‘Oh, my God, you’re such a good kisser, but you have such small lips,’ or something like that."



"And then, from then … from then on, I felt … unkissable. I took that really hard. Just when a guy you like says that, I don’t know, it just really affected me. I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty."

The star went onto launch her own Lip Kit in November 2015, which soon grown into her Kylie Cosmetics empire.

