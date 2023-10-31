Who are Kylie and Kendall Jenner dressed as? Sugar and Spice explained

Kylie and Kendall Jenner have left some of their fans baffled after joining up to dress as an obscure double act for Halloween.

With the spooky holiday upon us, celebrities everywhere have gone all out on their costumes, dressing up as everyone from Britney Spears to Morticia Addams.

Many made reference to pop culture icons such as Tina Turner and Marilyn Monroe with the costumes, but sisters Kylie and Kendall caused confusion after dressing as Sugar and Spice from Batman Forever.

In a TikTok video, the pair wore their black and white costumes and reenacted a Halloween-themed scene from the film Mean Girls.

Kylie wore a black leotard with a red and black wig, while sister Kendall wore a white leotard and white cape with a curled blonde wig.

However, it seems some fans were not clued up on who the Jenner sisters were supposed to be dressed up as, as one person commented on social media, saying: “Who are they though?”

Who are Sugar and Spice from Batman Forever?

In the 1995 film, Batman Forever, Sugar and Spice were two female characters portrayed by the actresses Drew Barrymore and Debi Mazar.

They were characters created to be lovers and molls for Two-Face (aka Harvey Dent), played by Tommy Lee Jones, and able to appeal to both his good and bad side.

Sugar and Spice also made an appearance in season 4 of Harley Quinn this year, making it the first time the character pair have been featured in a DC project in 12 years.

Despite not knowing the reference to the characters they were dressed as fans of the Jenners nonetheless heaped praise on the pair.

On TikTok, one fan commented: “I don’t know what this is but it ATE”.

Another person wrote: “I [definitely] thought they were trying to be the drag twins Sugar and Spice lol.”

Someone else commented: “For the ones asking Sugar and Spice costumes are inspired by the Batman Forever movie!”

