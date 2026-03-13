Labrinth blasts Euphoria and the industry in cryptic post

Artist and producer Labrinth has made headlines with a pointed statement about the HBO Max series Euphoria and his own label, Columbia Records, leaving fans wondering what's going on.

The 37-year-old, born Timothy Lee McKenzie, took to Instagram on Friday (13 March) to share a sharply worded declaration that garnered thousands of responses.

"IM DONE WITH THIS INDUSTRY," he shared. "F**K COLUMBIA. DOUBLE F**K EUPHORIA. IM OUT. THANK YOU AND GOOD NIGHT X."

It comes after the release of his latest album, Cosmic Opera: Act I, arriving just ahead of the third season of Euphoria, set to release on 12 April.

Labrinth serves as the show’s lead composer, with standout tracks like 'Formula' and 'All For Us' becoming viral fan favourites.

The statement racked up tens of thousands of likes, with fans chiming in on the cryptic post.

"Please don’t stop making music the world needs you," one wrote, as another quipped: "Who’s gonna tell them I watched Euphoria for the Labrinth bangers?"

A third penned: "You totally made Euphoria. Whatever it is, I just know I'm on your side."

One fan shared: "Your talent and craft speak volumes!!!! You are beyond amaze balls FYI."

Meanwhile, another humoured: "I just opened Instagram for some life motivation, but wow… what did I miss?"

Indy100 reached out to Labrinth's, HBO Max's, and Columbia Records' representatives for comment

