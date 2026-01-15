Zendaya quietly reunites with on-screen dad from 10 years ago in Euphoria

We've finally got a proper look at Euphoria season 3, and with the added time jump, it would appear it's all change around East Highland.

In the trailer, we finally catch a glimpse of Rue (Zendaya), Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), Nate (Jacob Elordi), Jules (Hunter Schafer), and Maddy (Alexa Demie) beyond high school, and it's fair to say no one could've predicted how things turned out... mostly, anyway.

In typical Rue fashion, she's back in trouble with drug dealers again, while Cassie and Nate have finally tied the knot - except it's not all smooth sailing, because she's become the equivalent of an OnlyFans girl, which he doesn't seem to approve of.

Jules has gone down a similar path too, choosing a life as a sugar baby.

But amid the chaos (Sydney Sweeney has already said this season is "crazier" than the others), one moment you may have slipped past in the trailer is an appearance from a rather familiar face.

Not a familiar face in the Euphoria-verse at least, but Zendaya's past.

If you've been following the 29-year-old long enough, you'll know that she started out as a Disney teen.

She first made her name in TV show Shake it Up alongside Bella Thorne (until 2012), before joining sitcom K.C. Undercover in 2015.

The show follows K.C. (Zendaya), a super smart high schooler who gets recruited to become a spy - oh, and her parents are spies too.

Her family become central to the plot, including her on-screen dad, played by Kadeem Hardison.

It was announced in February 2025 that he'd be joining Euphoria, and now we've finally got our first look at him on-screen with his former co-star.

HBO

“I was over the moon when I heard the news that I booked it,” Hardison said in a statement when the news was announced. “It’s amazing to be back on set with Z. She and I formed a tight friendship while shooting K.C. Undercover and we’ve stayed close, so this is truly special.”

While little is still known about his role, we get the impression Rue and his character aren't going to have the same father-daughter bond.

"Full circle moment", one person wrote.

"That's a smart callback. Nice bit of continuity", another fan echoed.

Euphoria season 3 premieres on HBO on 12 April

