Lady Gaga reacts after photographer falls to the ground right in front of her

Lady Gaga has been praised by fans online after she rushed to help up a photographer who fell to the ground at the Oscars.

The actress and singer was walking in front of the press before the ceremony on Sunday (March 12) when the incident happened.

Gaga, who was nominated for Best Original Song for her Top Gun: Maverick song ‘Hold My Hand’, was walking the champagne-coloured arrivals carpet as a photographer stumbled.

Video of the moment shows her shocked reaction, before immediately running towards the man who had tripped and fallen.

Gaga, who was dressed in a sheer Versace gown for the ceremony, was branded a “hero” by social media users afterwards, and others praised her genuine efforts to check that the man was OK.

One tweeted: “Notice how she didn’t even think about it, it was in her reflex to help him, she’s just genuinely sweet and kind.”

Another said: “Awww that’s a good human right there!”

One more added: “The way people react speaks volumes about who they are at their core.”

Later on during the ceremony, the 36-year-old took to the stage for a performance of her nominated song.

Elsewhere on the night, Everything Everywhere All at Once dominated the awards. The film won Best Picture, Michelle Yeoh took home the Best Actress award, becoming the first Asian woman and only second woman of colour to win the trophy, and the Best Director and Best Original Screenplay prizes went to writer/directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

Everything Everywhere stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan also won Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor, respectively. The other big win on the night saw Brendan Fraser cement his comeback with a Best Actor win for The Whale.

