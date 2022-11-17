A male pornstar has hit out at two former female porn stars calling them “hypocritical” after they expressed regret about getting into the industry.

Speaking on an episode of the YouTube show No Jumper that was released in September, porn star Dredd discussed how Lana Rhoades and Mia Khalifa criticised the industry after they pivoted away from porn.

Dredd explained: “I’m always surprised when a girl does that. I don’t know what the motivation is in that, because that’s what built you up. That’s what did it for you, that’s what put you on the map.

“So to sit there and now go, ‘Oh it’s bad. Oh, I wish I never did that’, it’s kind of hypocritical. All that s**t I don’t think too highly of it.”

The show’s host Adam22 then went on to claim that Rhoades might have “just been another Instagram girl” if it wasn’t for her doing porn.

Dredd on Lana Rhoades & Mia Khalifa Regretting Doing Adult Content www.youtube.com

The male duo also discussed former porn star Mia Khalifa, who Dredd claimed was now “disrespecting” the industry.

Dredd said: “That’s another one who I’ve seen and read things on her just totally disrespecting [the industry].”

He continued: “I always think it’s kind of f**ked up when they do that because it’s like, ‘I got what I want out of it, now f**k them’, you know? I don’t even like to know people that have that kind of mindset.”

Host Adam suggested that the pair perhaps regret getting into porn just before apps like OnlyFans came around and allowed adult stars to make a lot of money.

He said: “They’re girls who got into porn at the very tail end of porn before OnlyFans kicked off. So they did all this nasty a** s**t, didn’t make millions of dollars off it.

“Now they’re out here making six figures a month off OnlyFans or whatever, and they’re kind of like, ‘Well why the f**k did I do that?’.”

