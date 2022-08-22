Laura Whitmore has quit Love Island, saying she can no longer host the show after three seasons.

The 37-year-old presenter took over from the late Caroline Flack in 2020, and announced her departure via Instagram on Monday evening.

She wrote: "Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island.

"There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

"I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series.

"I hope I did you proud Caroline."

Fans immediately turned their attention to her potential replacements, with most suggesting the most recent winner - Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu - as the most likely contender.









Others assumed it was already a done-deal with Ekin-Su:

Others threw Holly Willoughby's name into the mix, alongside Rylan, and Scarlett Moffatt.



An ITV spokesman said: "Laura has been a fantastic host across the last three series of the show. We are so grateful for everything she has brought to the programme but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects."

Love Islander Demi Jones added: "You were incredible! We'll miss you."

Vicky Pattison added: "You did wonderful mate!! You'll be missed."

Whitmore recently spoke of the strain filming Love Island takes on her: "With stuff with Love Island, it's just a bit exhausting sometimes because some of the stuff is just mental.

"As a host, this takes up a huge amount of my time compared to my other work. It's over eight weeks."

