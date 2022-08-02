Davide and Ekin-Su share sweet message after winning Love Island

Love Island winners Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu have shared a sweet message thanking viewers for their support on the reality dating show.

"I didn't expect it, I still don't believe it," Davide told the camera, while Ekin-Su added: "Everyone is a winner in here and I just feel really lucky to be here."

The pair won the public's hearts with their hilarious feuds and infectious chemistry, sealed with a romantic date which saw opera singer Alfie Boe perform a private show for them.

Meanwhile, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish were runners-up.

