Kathy Burke had the most legendary response to Laurence Fox using a picture of the Pride flag with a swastika on Twitter.

Controversial right-wing figure Fox was temporarily banned from the social media platform on Monday (27 June) after changing his profile photo to Pride flags assembled to resemble a swastika.

While his account was later reinstated after he’s changed the image, the outspoken former actor tweeted a screenshot of the Twitter ban, claiming: “You can openly call the [Union flag] a symbol of facism (sic) and totalitarianism on Tw*tter. You cannot criticise the holy flags.”

The offensive image came just days after a shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Oslo, Norway that killed two and injured 21 others.

In response to Fox’s controversial stunt, actress and comedian Burke fiercely shut him down with a topical point about abortion.

Burke tweeted: “The existence of Lawrence Fox [sic] is another reason to be pro-abortion.”

Burke’s comments come as America’s supreme court recently voted to overturn the Roe v Wade ruling that will restrict or outlaw a woman’s right to abortion in many states.

It appears from the response that many others would agree with Burke’s sentiments when it comes to Fox and his controversial actions.

One person wrote: “Saying what we’re all thinking.”

Another added: “You are the best person on Twitter, or actually just the best person.”

Someone else argued: “Sometimes the wrong sperm wins the race.”







“Never change Kathy,” another fan said.



