Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, and girlfriend Camila Morrone have parted ways – just two months after her 25th birthday celebrations.

There's an ongoing joke about the famed actor's age preference when dating. Even Amy Schumer poked fun at the Oscars, saying: "He's done so much for climate change, leaving a cleaner, greener planet behind for his girlfriends. Because they're older, he's younger – okay, you get it."

Ricky Gervais also took the opportunity to jokingly roast the Wolf of Wall Street star at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Speaking about DiCaprio's achievements, the comedian said: "[The Irishman] wasn’t the only epic movie,"

"Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood [is] nearly three hours long. Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere, and by the end, his date was too old for him."

The actor took the gaff in good humour and laughed it off.

In fact, DiCaprio had never publicly dated someone over the age of 25, according to Pedestrian. And while none of them have revealed why they split, it's certainly got Twitter talking, given that Morrone turned 25 in June.

One person spoke on behalf of the entire internet: "I need to know how Leonardo DiCaprio conducts these breakups. Does he start picking fights months before they turn 25 to be less conspicuous? do they wake up on their birthday to a note that says 'sorry I can’t don’t hate me' someone pls investigate".

Another joked: "Maybe Leonardo DiCaprio feels bad for all the women who can’t rent a car until they are 25 and is actually a really good guy. did that ever occur to you?"





















Morrone and DiCaprio were said to be dating for over four years, being first linked in 2017 when DiCaprio was spotted leaving her home.

DiCaprio has also been linked to Blake Lively, Kate Moss, Nina Agdal, Bar Refaeli, and Gisele Bündchen — all of whom were 25 or under during their relationship.

