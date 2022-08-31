Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, and girlfriend Camila Morrone have parted ways – just two months after her 25th birthday celebrations.
There's an ongoing joke about the famed actor's age preference when dating. Even Amy Schumer poked fun at the Oscars, saying: "He's done so much for climate change, leaving a cleaner, greener planet behind for his girlfriends. Because they're older, he's younger – okay, you get it."
Ricky Gervais also took the opportunity to jokingly roast the Wolf of Wall Street star at the 2020 Golden Globes.
Speaking about DiCaprio's achievements, the comedian said: "[The Irishman] wasn’t the only epic movie,"
"Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood [is] nearly three hours long. Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere, and by the end, his date was too old for him."
The actor took the gaff in good humour and laughed it off.
In fact, DiCaprio had never publicly dated someone over the age of 25, according to Pedestrian. And while none of them have revealed why they split, it's certainly got Twitter talking, given that Morrone turned 25 in June.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
One person spoke on behalf of the entire internet: "I need to know how Leonardo DiCaprio conducts these breakups. Does he start picking fights months before they turn 25 to be less conspicuous? do they wake up on their birthday to a note that says 'sorry I can’t don’t hate me' someone pls investigate".
Another joked: "Maybe Leonardo DiCaprio feels bad for all the women who can’t rent a car until they are 25 and is actually a really good guy. did that ever occur to you?"
\u201cLeonardo Dicaprio when his girlfriends reach 25 years of age\u201d— Stop Inventing S'V (@Stop Inventing S'V) 1661896211
\u201cthere's no phenomenon on this planet more reliable than leonardo dicaprio breaking up with his girl by age 25, the stats are breathtaking\u201d— no (@no) 1661895862
\u201ctitanic turns 25 this year at which point i assume leonardo dicaprio will no longer want to be in it\u201d— Tom Neenan (@Tom Neenan) 1661925634
\u201cLeonardo DiCaprio every time one of his girlfriends turn 25\u201d— Rachael (@Rachael) 1661897160
\u201cleonardo dicaprio calling camilla morrone on her birthday when she turned 25 \u201d— ma\u00a1le MAIA DAY (@ma\u00a1le MAIA DAY) 1661896560
\u201cLeonardo DiCaprio: Omg happy birthday bae \n\nleo\u2019s gf: omg I\u2019m so excited to turn 25\n\nLeonardo DiCaprio: *looks at clock* *sees big hand move from 11:59 to 12:00* sorry I don\u2019t think this is going to work\u201d— \ud83d\udcab triiibepower \ud83d\udcab (@\ud83d\udcab triiibepower \ud83d\udcab) 1661898850
\u201cThere are three certainties in life:\n- Death\n- Taxes\n- Leonardo DiCaprio breaking up with his girlfriend when she turns 25\u201d— Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (drpatel.eth) (@Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (drpatel.eth)) 1661904836
\u201cCamila: you ain\u2019t gonna leave me right when i turn 25? \n\n#LeonardoDiCaprio\u201d— amenamubarak (@amenamubarak) 1661899056
\u201c@paulswhtn Leonardo DiCaprio when he finds out the girl he\u2019s dating who is the most beautiful woman in the world, has a fantastic personality and shares interests with him is turning 25 in 3 months\u201d— paul (@paul) 1661895784
\u201cleonardo dicaprio when his girl turns 25\u201d— Lance \ud83c\uddf1\ud83c\udde8 (@Lance \ud83c\uddf1\ud83c\udde8) 1661899825
Morrone and DiCaprio were said to be dating for over four years, being first linked in 2017 when DiCaprio was spotted leaving her home.
DiCaprio has also been linked to Blake Lively, Kate Moss, Nina Agdal, Bar Refaeli, and Gisele Bündchen — all of whom were 25 or under during their relationship.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.