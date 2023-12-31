Lewis Capaldi flooded with support after sharing health update

Lewis Capaldi, the self-proclaimed “Scottish Beyoncé’, has updated fans on his health and wellbeing, six months after he decided to step back from touring “for the foreseeable future” to get both his mental and physical health “in order”.

The 27-year-old, who has Tourette’s syndrome, announced a break from performing at the end of June, after a crowd of fans at Glastonbury sung the lyrics to his smash hit 'Someone You Loved' when he was unable to do so.

Taking to social media to share the release of an extended edition of his second album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, Capaldi remarked that he has noticed a “marked improvement” in coping with both his Tourette’s and anxiety issues.

He continued: “I was completely overwhelmed by the reaction to the news that I was taking a break and genuinely want to thank each and every one of you who reached out; left a comment, tweet or DM wishing me well. The support was like nothing I’ve ever experienced and has made me more excited than ever to return to doing what I love at some point in the not too distant future.

“For now I’m going to continue taking some time to carry on looking after myself, maybe writing some music and taking a moment to reflect on some of the most incredible years of my life. I want to make absolutely sure I’m 100% before getting back out there again properly for more shows and doing what I love more than anything.”

Capaldi concluded by saying the five new songs “mean the world to me” and that after “some back and forth about whether or not [releasing an extended version] was the right thing to do”, he would be “gutted if I’d not been able to share them”.

“I hope this tides you all over until we can get in a room and sing them together some day very soon,” he said.

The “Before You Go” singer has since received an outpouring of support from fans across social media:

The extended edition of Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent comes out at midnight.

