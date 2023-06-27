Lewis Capaldi's most iconic performance moments as he announces touring break

Lewis Capaldi has announced an extended break from performing, after he struggled through his Glastonbury performance over the weekend.

The singer had already been on a three-week break when the symptoms of his Tourette's flared up mid-show, prompting fans to help him sing his hits.

"It became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order", he said of the incident.

"I'm so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter