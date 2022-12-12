Lewis Capaldi has called out vile trolls on social media who insulted his weight, sharing his thoughts in a candid Twitter post.

The singer was called a “fat c***” in a series of insulting messages, some of which have since been deleted.

Taking to Twitter, Capaldi wrote: “Some lovely replies here, yes i do struggle with my weight with my mental health and this has made me feel better so thank you.”

The 26-year-old was flooded with messages of support after posting the message, with one fan replying: “You have a beautiful soul, Lewis. Those who make hateful comments need to look in the mirror for no-one is without fault.

“Anyone who hasn't had an issue with weight or mental health are very lucky indeed. It is an endless battle for many, many people. Take care of No1!”

Another said: “We love uu you don't need to worry about what people say. what's important is your health and the kind of person you are and the incredible singer you are.”

“NO PERSON should have the right to comment on anybody's body. Lewis, don't listen to the nasty nobodies on the internet. You are a lovely person with an amazingly talented voice,” one more said.

Capaldi also recently responded to negative comments online after he was announced as one of the headliners of Reading and Leeds Festival.

He wrote: “‘Reading and leeds is a ROCK festival what the fuck is Lewis capaldi doing there… Lewis capaldi isn’t festival material’

“F*** ye. Dream come true to be one of the headliners for @OfficialRandL next year, see ye there x.”

It comes after Capaldi delighted fans with his latest promotional trick after sharing his supposed phone number on social media.

Following the recent release of his newest single Pointless from his forthcoming album Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent, the Scottish singer-songwriter posted a photo of his contact information online.

After ringing the number, many were amused by the voicemail left on the other end which began: “Hello, Lewis Capaldi here, I just wanted to say thank you for listening to ‘Pointless’ this week.”

