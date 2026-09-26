Liam Gallagher has never exactly been known for holding back, and it seems that’s not about to change anytime soon.

The Oasis frontman was asked what he makes of resellers flogging tickets for "extortionate" prices – and, well, he had a pretty straightforward answer.

"Liam what do you think of resellers selling the tickets for extortionate prices," one fan asked.

As for Gallagher’s thoughts: "Don’t f**king buy them SIMPLE."

The exchange comes as Oasis fans have been sent into a frenzy this weekend after receiving non-transferable access codes for tickets to the band’s 2027 tour, which includes a huge residency at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium.

X/Twitter

And if the band’s 2025 reunion tour was anything to go by, there’s clearly no shortage of demand. The tour reportedly grossed $525 million and drew roughly 2.89 million attendees across 41 shows, spanning the UK, Australia and South America.

And if you’re already plotting your 2027 Oasis trip, here are all the dates and locations announced so far:

Celtic Park, Glasgow: May 21, 23, 25, 28, 29

May 21, 23, 25, 28, 29 Etihad Stadium, Manchester: June 4, 6, 8, 11, 12, 15, 18, 19, 22, 25, 26

June 4, 6, 8, 11, 12, 15, 18, 19, 22, 25, 26 Allianz Arena, Munich: July 2, 3

July 2, 3 Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona: July 10, 11

July 10, 11 Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam: July 16, 17

July 16, 17 Stade de France, Paris: July 23, 24

July 23, 24 Stadio Olimpico, Rome: July 29, 30

July 29, 30 Gillette Stadium, Boston: August 10, 13, 14

August 10, 13, 14 Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas: August 20, 21, 24

August 20, 21, 24 Slane Castle, Ireland: September 4, 5

September 4, 5 Knebworth, UK: September 11, 12, 18, 19

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.