A$AP Rocky breaks silence on Liam Gallagher's 'WhatsApp Ricky' nickname

In what might be the most unexpected music crossover of the decade, A$AP Rocky has finally addressed Liam Gallagher’s long-running nickname for him, "WhatsApp Ricky," nearly 10 years after it first happened.

For the blissfully unaware, the nickname dates back to a 2017 interview Gallagher gave to GQ, where the Oasis frontman was discussing his children’s music taste. At the time, he revealed they were big fans of grime, name-checking artists like Skepta and Stormzy, before turning his attention to an American rapper.

"They also like that bloke, WhatsApp Ricky. You know, the American geezer, stylish, funny, gold teeth," he said.

When the interviewer asked if he meant A$AP Rocky, Gallagher quickly clarified while doubling down on the nickname.

"Oh yeah, that’s the fella. WhatsApp Ricky. That’s a better f***ing name anyway," he quipped.

Now, fast-forward to 2026, and Rocky finally broke his silence during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

While playing a game that involved identifying songs from short snippets, the conversation drifted toward The Verve opening for Oasis during their comeback shows.

“The verve, I thought it was Oasis," Fallon said, in reference to one of the game's song choices.

"By the way, I missed [Oasis’ comeback] tour, but The Verve opened for Oasis and sang that jam," the host continued, before Rocky jumped in: "Liam calls me WhatsApp Ricky."

Rocky then explained the backstory to Fallon, who found it hilarious, calling it "the greatest thing".

"We’ve got to talk to Liam [about that] when he comes back. Oh my god, he’s so funny," Fallon continued.

Nearly a decade on, 'WhatsApp Ricky' lives on – and now, officially, A$AP Rocky is in on the joke.

