A Trump administration TV advert that played on Fox News has drawn strong criticism – and it was funded with taxpayer money.

The White House appears to be doing all it can to bolster Republican support ahead of the midterms, with a pro- Donald Trump TV ad airing during commercial breaks on Fox News.

It features clips, photos and voiceovers of Trump, all played over a song where the lyrics repeat the words, “Love me” over and over again. The ad features written claims about tax cuts, policing and US manufacturing.

“America will never be a communist country,” Trump can be heard saying at the start, while it concludes with UFC’s Dana White suggesting, “He (Trump) is the toughest, most resilient person that I’ve ever met, and nothing was going to stop him from fighting so hard for the country he loves”.

Towards the end of the ad, a disclaimer pops up on the screen to read: “Paid for by the U.S. Government.”

The ad sparked widespread concern from critics.

“This is fascist propaganda, period. I don’t know what the hell is going through the minds of the members of our other two branches of government, but they are actively betraying our country,” someone argued.

Another pointed out the hypocrisy, writing: “Saying ‘America will never be a communist country’ while blasting state funded propaganda is too on the nose.”

“Just hours earlier, Trump rolled out the red carpet for a communist,” one account noted.

One person claimed: “Unmistakable signs you live under an authoritarian, fascist government.”

“‘Paid for by the U.S. Government,’” another simply highlighted.

Another organisation said: “Your tax dollars paid for this weird fascist propaganda.”

Someone else said: “Imagining this getting beamed directly into my grandma's helpless eyeballs.”

“I mean, our country is just cooked. Every norm and law has just been completely broken. It's a total jailbreak of open corruption and law breaking. And they're using our tax dollars to do it,” another wrote.

One person asked: “What in the North Korea is this bulls**t?”

indy100 has contacted the White House for comment.

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