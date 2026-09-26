Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore deluxe album is officially out, bringing four brand new songs with it: 'Patient Zero', 'Cleveland!', 'Pink Clouding', and 'Babylon'. And, inevitably, Swifties were sent into a frenzy.

But while fans are busy listening to the album on repeat, another artist has been making a very strong case for your next streaming obsession: Ms Rachel, whose real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso.

The children’s entertainer has also dropped her new album, I’m So Happy, alongside her husband and co-creator, Mr Aron. The album features 23 songs from the much-loved children’s series, complete with live instrumentation and orchestration.

And while Ms Rachel is best known for her hit YouTube series, she’s also built up a devoted adult following thanks to her advocacy work across social media.





Naturally, people are now stanning Ms Rachel and her new album, with fans encouraging everyone to stream it.

"Go buy that s**t," one fan wrote.

Another encouraged people to give it a listen "even if you don't have kids".

"We gotta support our queen," a third penned.

Meanwhile, another called Ms Rachel "the voice of a generation".

It comes after Ms Rachel called for three racist nursery rhymes to be cancelled.

Appearing on the SubwayTakes Podcast, she told Kareem Rahma: "So the ones that really need to be retired are racist ones. 'Jimmy Crack Corn', 'Oh! Susanna', 'Eeny, meeny, miny, moe.'"

"People are like, 'What will we do? What will we do?' when I'm like, you know how many wonderful nursery rhymes and kids' songs exist? And we can make new ones," she added.

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