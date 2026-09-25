Hugging someone you love feels good - but could showing your appreciation for them actually be a little-known health hack too?

Well, world-leading biohacker Bryan Johnson has got us pondering it, after he shared on social media that he and his girlfriend and fellow biohacker, Kate Tolo, regularly share 'bodyweight cuddles' for health reasons.

Stick with us here.

"I frequently lay on top of Kate with all of my bodyweight", the 49-year-old noted, alongside a photo of him planking over her with his arms by his sides.

"The deep pressure calms her nervous system, quiets racing thoughts, and releases oxytocin which lowers cortisol. We call it GLP-Bryan."

Tolo, who is currently attempting to become the world's most-measured female, dubbed it "one of" her "favourite therapies".

"I call this weighted blanket hours when my husband does it", one person echoed of its benefits in the comments, which were also understandably flooded with raised eyebrows.





"We call it 'getting squished' in our house", another chimed in, while a third joked: "You're a weighted Bryanket".

But, while it might sound weird, science suggests there could be something in it too.

The touch of a hug activates nerve fibres that signal safety to your brain and slow your heart rate, alongside the aforementioned release of feel good, stress-lowering hormones.

In turn, it promotes better immune defence with lower stress linked to helping your body fight off illness more effectively, and better heart protection thanks to more sustained blood pressure and heart rate levels.

It's exactly why products such as weighted blankets have become so popular over the last few years, to promote relaxation, and support better sleep.

Or, you know, if you have a Bryan Johnson lying around your house... I'm sure he'd be happy to help too.

Why not read...

Being mean is ‘bad for your health’ - no, really

'Female Bryan Johnson’ reversed skin age by nine years - this is exactly what it took

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