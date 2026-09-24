When are Oasis going on tour in 2027? Here's how to know if you've got a ticket code

After weeks of speculation, Oasis have finally confirmed that another set of tour dates are coming in 2027.

The band, who had a globally-successful sellout tour in 2025 (their first reunion since splitting in 2009), have been posting teasers across social media about potential venues for the second leg in the last few weeks.

Two weeks ago, a video shot above Etihad's Joie Stadium, home to Manchester City Women, emerged with drones spelling out the band's logo, following by the date 14.09.26 and the time 4pm BST [16:00].

"There are going to be a lot of Teams meetings suddenly cancelled after 3.30 on Monday…", one fan joked under the clip, which was viewed over one million times in just a matter of hours.

Now, a full list of dates - including a residency at Manchester's Etihad Stadium - have been announced.

Oasis Live 27 tour dates:

Celtic Park, Glasgow: May 21, 23, 25, 28, 29

Etihad Stadium, Manchester: June 4, 6, 8, 11, 12, 15, 18, 19, 22, 25, 26

Allianz Arena, Munich: July 2, 3

Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona: July 10, 11

Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam: July 16, 17

Stade de France, Paris: July 23, 24

Stadio Olimpico, Rome: July 29, 30

Gillette Stadium, Boston: August 10, 13, 14

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas: August 20, 21, 24

Slane Castle, Ireland: September 4, 5

Knebworth, UK: September 11, 12, 18, 19

"Priority for season ticket holders?", chanced another, alongside a GIF of Erling Haaland, nodding to the brothers' favourite football team.

"The nerves have started already", someone else penned, while a fourth said: "You don't understand how much this means to us".

Their 2025 tour grossed $525 million and saw roughly 2.89 attendees across their 41 shows, from London's Wembley Stadium, to locations in Australia and South America.

What's more, they didn't release any new music - instead treating fans to two hours of their biggest hits, including 'Don't Look Back in Anger' and 'Wonderwall'.

The announcement comes shortly after the release of Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger, a film documenting their comeback, which is out in cinemas now.

Anyone wishing to purchase tickets must be registered - including email subscribers, and registration is now closed. Codes to purchase tickets are being allocated via email.

How do I know if I've got an Oasis ticket code?

Non-transferrable access codes to tickets are being distributed to ballot winners via email between Thursday, September 24 and Sunday, September 27, 2026. Fans will also be allocated a time slot for when they can purchase tickets.

Registration doesn't guarantee a code, nor does a code guarantee tickets.

Fans have already been warned about potential scammers offering fake codes.

As they await their fate, followers of the band have been sharing their anticipation.

"Are these Oasis codes being hand delivered or what?", one person noted.

"Anyone else just endlessly refreshing emails?", another added, while a third joked: "This better be coming via carrier pigeon."

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