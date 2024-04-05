Liz Hurley addresses 'taking Prince Harry's virginity' rumours

Liz Hurley has finally addressed longstanding rumours she was the one who took Prince Harry's virginity, insisting it never happened.

Last year, Harry opened up the floodgates for speculation when he got personal in his memoir Spare.

A segment in the book detailed the Prince losing his virginity in 2001 to "an older woman".

"[It was an] inglorious episode with an older woman. She liked horses, quite a lot and... treated me not unlike a young stallion," he wrote. "Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me off to graze.

"Among the many things about it that were wrong: It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub."

Despite not explicitly naming the person, it somehow led many people to believe Hurley was the mystery woman.

Now, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Hurley laid the rumours to rest.

Getty Images

"That was ludicrous!" she hit back. "He said, 'She was English. She was older than me. It was in Gloucestershire.' And [people] were like, 'Ah, it’s Elizabeth.' It was absurd. It was ridiculous."

Hurley also said she had "never met" Harry, jokingly adding: "He's great-looking. He's American. Oh, it's Andy Cohen."

Since the release of Spare, one woman named Sasha Walpole stepped forward and claimed it was her who took his virginity.

"It was instant, fiery, wham bam, between two friends. It was sparky because we shouldn't have been doing it," she suggested to the Daily Mail.

"We didn't set out to do it it wasn't premeditated and I didn't know he was a virgin. There were no virgin vibes he seemed to know what he was doing. It was quick, wild, exciting," Sasha added.

