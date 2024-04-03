Lizzo ridiculed over denying that she ever quit the music industry

Remember when Lizzo announced she was ‘quitting’ over the weekend, sparking a big reaction? Well, she’s just confirmed she's not.

The singer has posted a video clarifying that she was "quitting giving any negative energy attention", and not in fact leaving the industry.

"What I'm not going to quit is the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting the people," the 35-year-old said in a new clip posted on TikTok.

She added: "If I can just give one person the inspiration or motivation to stand up for themselves, and say they quit letting negative people win, negative comments win, then I've done even more than I could've hoped for.

"With that being said, I'm going to keep moving forward, I'm going to keep being me."

It comes after Lizzo wrote in a message posted on Instagram: “I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet.

“All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.”





She added: “I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views... being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look. My character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name.

“I didn’t sign up for this s***. I quit.”

Just like with the first 'announcement', the video sparked a big reaction on social media and there were some harsh takes.





















Others, though, were more supportive after the clip was posted.









The original announcement came after Lizzo was sued by three former members of her dance troupe.



Dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez accused Lizzo and her production company of assault, racial and religious harassment, fat-shaming, disability discrimination, and false imprisonment.

Days later, Lizzo denied the claims, branding them “false” and “sensationalised”. “I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time,” she said.

The Independent has reached out to Lizzo’s representatives for comment.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel