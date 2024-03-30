The biggest reactions as Lizzo announces she’s quitting music

Lizzo has announced she is quitting music, hitting out at the “lies” circulating about her online.

The singer said “I quit” in a rant released on Instagram on Friday (29 March) which saw her criticise people who had made her “the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look”.

Lizzo wrote: “I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet.

“All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.”

She added: “I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views... being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look. My character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name.

“I didn’t sign up for this s***. I quit.”

The news has sparked a big reaction online. Plenty of people shared their sadness at the news and shared messages of support.

































Others were more critical of Lizzo following the announcement, while still showing support.

















The announcement comes after Lizzo was sued by three former members of her dance troupe.

Dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez accused Lizzo and her production company of assault, racial and religious harassment, fat-shaming, disability discrimination, and false imprisonment.

Days later, Lizzo denied the claims, branding them “false” and “sensationalised”. “I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time,” she said.

The Independent has reached out to Lizzo’s representatives for comment.

