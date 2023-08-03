Lizzo breaks silence on 'sensationalised' accusations against her

Lizzo has broken her silence on the "wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing" accusations held against her.

Two of the singer's former dancers, Arianna Davis and Crystal Williams, appeared on NBC News, where they alleged she gave "thinly veiled" comments towards their appearance.

"I just had this feeling that they had a problem with the way I was gaining weight and looking different and that I wasn’t 'the same' as when they first cast me," Davis said. "What I think people should take away is the fact that our experience is not an isolated experience."

Body positivity and self-love advocate Lizzo also faced a string of claims against her, including sexual harassment, and creating a hostile work environment via racial and religious harassment.

Now, the 'About Damn Time' singer has taken to Instagram with a statement addressing the accusations against her.

She called the claims from former employees "sensationalised," and went on to suggest they "already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."

She acknowledged the passion in her work, and that it comes with "hard work and high standards".

"Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren't valued as an important part of the team," the star added.

She went on to say she "would absolutely never criticise or terminate an employee because of their weight."

Lizzo continued: "I'm hurt but I will not let the good work I've done in the world be overshadowed by this."



The star proceeded to thank everyone who reached out to show support "during this difficult time."

