It turns out the “Truth Hurts” for conservative tweeter Cassandra – known on Twitter as ‘CassyWearsHeels’ – as she called on users of the social media platform to choose “me or Lizzo”, and they obviously chose the hugely successful popstar.

The now deleted tweet, which saw a picture of Cassandra in a bar with a drink in her hand alongside a picture of a naked Lizzo holding a mug, was posted to Twitter on Monday morning.

While it wasn’t made clear on what grounds we had to choose between the two women - though many suspected it was beauty – a large number of people still backed the “Good As Hell” singer over an online commentator with 74,000 followers.

Lizzo, who is a body positivity campaigner alongside being a talented musician, has previously spoken out about fat-shaming, body dysmorphia and online trolls.

In 2019 she clapped back at one Twitter user who claimed she is popular “because there is an obesity epidemic in America”.

The singer replied: “I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love. The only person who needs to do better is you.

“Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered.”

Back in October, she told Vanity Fair: “If I lost weight, what would happen? Is my music and my weight so intrinsically connected that if I were to lose weight, I’d lose fans or lose validity? I don’t care!

“I lead a very healthy lifestyle – mentally, spiritually, I try to keep everything I put in my body super clean.”

Fortunately, many Twitter users had Lizzo’s back when Cassandra decided to come for her:

Since deleting the tweet, Cassandra has only doubled down on her stance, writing: “Just like men are not women, obesity is not beauty.”

Replies are turned off, of course, to save herself any further embarrassment.

Meanwhile, without context, Lizzo simply tweeted her own name on Tuesday evening, which some have taken to be a response to Cassandra's tweet:

Iconic behaviour. Protect Lizzo at all costs.

