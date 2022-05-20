Adult entertainer Logan Long died on Monday at the age of 34 due to complications with pneumonia, and the adult movie world is paying tribute.

According to reporting from AVN, Long was taken to the Los Angeles hospital while battling a case of pneumonia but doctors were unable to help him.

Fallon West, a fellow adult entertainer told AVN she was devastated by the news and tweeted "I cannot begin to express the pain felt knowing he is gone."

Long had been part of the porn industry for six years, racking up more than 1,000 credits and receiving numerous nominations from AVN for his work.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Hailing from Toluca Lake, California, Long told AVN in 2017 that he always knew the industry was a good profession for him.

"I’ve owned two businesses in the past, and I just really didn’t feel like doing that any more," Long said. "Just wanted something in my normal everyday life, which is sex. And I felt like getting paid for it while I do it.”

Mark Schechter, the agent who represented Long throughout his career said he was devastated after learning that Long had died.

"He will forever hold a place in my heart," Schechter told AVN, "Having met Logan six years ago this month, bringing him onto the ATMLA roster as a new young male rising star, we grew very close, he referred to me as Pop. I watched him mature and succeed as a top male performer. Rest in peace my dear Logan."

Other adult entertainers tweeted tributes to the 34-year-old.

"Omg, such a nice guy. I truly enjoyed working with him. Thoughts go out to his family and friends," Cory Chase tweeted.

"so sad :( my condolences to his family & friends, all who loved him. i worked with Logan quite a few times throughout my career. he was always kind & had a really great sense of humor. may he rest easy," Kenzie Taylor wrote.

"I’m in shock! Logan was such a great guy. I’m going to miss his chill vibes, and dry humor. Condolences to his family," Cameron Skye wrote.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and all who loved him," Hustler Magazine tweeted.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.