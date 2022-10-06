YouTube stars MrBeast and Logan Paul are both considering running for president of the US in the future - and people have their reservations.

In a recent episode of the TMG Podcast, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, talked with the show’s hosts Noel Miller and Cody Ko about immigration and green cards and taxes and how the American governmental system needs a good “fix.”

“Is it going to be you?” Miller asked the wildly popular YouTuber.

“Maybe in like 20 years, we’ll see,” MrBeast said before adding that he wants to make “a ton of money and give it all away right before his campaign.”

“And instead of getting into lobbyists or agendas, I just do what’s good for the American people. Sound like it would be a good idea,” he added.

Both Miller and Ko believed MrBeast could make the presidential bid because “people would know his face,” to which the content creator agreed he could too.

“Yeah, I think I could - I think when I’m 40 because I do think presidents are getting way too f****** old, especially by then, a lot of the older people in America will just die out, and there will be more people around our age and stuff,” MrBeast said.

“I’m tired of them always being in their 70s,” he added.

MrBeast was then asked if he’s beat Paul in the presidential race to which he joked that he was asked the same question on another podcast.

“You podcasters are all the same…Different faces, same words,” he quipped.

Miller then asked if he ran a couple of years from now, would win against former President Donald Trump, to which he said he couldn’t because he’s 24-years-old.

You have to be 35-years-old to run for US president.

“Yeah, I got to wait,” MrBeast said.

A clip from the interview was shared on Twitter by The Washington Post columnist Taylor Lorenz.

And once people saw it, they quickly shared their concerns about the commander-in-chief chatter.

One person wrote: “I hope not…”

“God help us,” another added while a third quipped: “Mister President, tear down this Paul.”

Someone else who said they were on board with MrBeast’s presidential ambitions in the beginning but changed their mind wrote: “I was with him until he got to the part where in 20 years there are no old people because they all die off... and there will be more people around ‘our age and stuff.’”

As for Paul, the Influencer-turned-boxer, he shared that he is running for president once he turns 35.

In an April 2020 episode of the Impaulsive podcast, he revealed his plans to join the ranks of some of the most influential people in the world and go down in the history books.

After talking about the ongoing global crisis, he said: “Before I die, I will be President of the United States. And honestly, I will probably be a very good President.”

The first year he’ll be able to do that is in 2032.

“But it’s probably going to be when I’m a grown-a** man with lots of intelligence and wisdom. Around 2050-ish, let’s call it.”

And in May 2022, Paul spoke with the Wall Street Journal and doubled down on his aspirations, reiterating that he plans to run in two election cycles from now.

“I, Logan Paul, will be running for president in 2032,” he said.

He was also asked if his brother Jake would be in his cabinet, and he said that he would be the “Secretary of Defense.”

It’s unclear whether MrBeast or Paul will run as a Democrat, Republican or Independent or what the political landscape will look like when they do.

