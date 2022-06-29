Following the death of Dame Deborah James to cancer yesterday (28 June), broadcasters Lorraine Kelly and Susanne Reid have shared emotional on-air tributes to her.

James was diagnosed with colon cancer in November 2016 at the age of 35 and became a tireless campaigner, raising over £6 million for cancer research and increasing the awareness of bowel cancer symptoms.

On breakfast television this morning, broadcasters shared their tributes to James, with some tears shed over the passing of the mother of two at the age of 40.

During Kelly's ITV morning show Lorraine, the broadcaster wore one of James’ “Rebellious Hope” charity t-shirts and remembered her “incredible friend”.

After a video montage paying tribute to James’ incredible legacy, Kelly became visibly emotional and her voice choked up as she introduced some of James’ friends on the show to discuss the news.

Through tears, Kelly said: “We knew this happening, we knew this was going to happen but it still doesn't seem quite real.”

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid paid a similarly heartfelt tribute to James, who was affectionately known as Bowelbabe.

On the show, she praised James as an “'absolutely remarkable woman who fought right to the end to raise awareness of the condition”.

Reid said: “Even if you’d never met her, I think everyone felt like they knew Dame Deborah James, who has sadly passed away way too early at the age of 40.

“A five-year battle, of course, with cancer. She was an absolutely remarkable woman, who fought right to the end to raise awareness of the condition.

“Our hearts go out to her children… and her husband Sebastian, and her parents."

