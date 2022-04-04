Talk about ‘cancel culture’ is everywhere in 2022.

There’s barely an interview with a major celebrity that doesn’t involve some discussion on the subject, but events over the weekend have caused some people to ask – does it actually exist at all?

It all comes after disgraced comedian Louis CK was named winner of the award for Best Comedy Album at the Grammys.

CK was accused of multiple instances of sexual misconduct in 2017 and he stopped performing.

The comedian admitted to his wrongdoing, which involved exposing himself and masturbating in front of several female comedians and writers.

“These stories are true”, Louis CK said in a statement at the time, adding: “I’ve brought pain to my family, my friends, my children and their mother.”

The actor was 'cancelled' in 2017 Rich Fury/Getty Images

“The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly,” he said.

After being ‘cancelled’, CK attracted controversy and criticism from many after returning to performing in 2021 with a national tour.

Now, the win for his comedy album, Sincerely, Louis CK, has caused social media users to hit out and criticise the decision – sparking a debate about ‘cancel culture’.

“Louis CK, who masturbated in front of women without consent, then had their careers derailed, just won Best Comedy Album at the Grammys,” journalist David M Perry tweeted.

He added: “We are nowhere close to a reckoning on sexual misconduct, even just in the narrow slice of professional contexts.”

“Louis CK just won a Grammy, in case you were still crying about cancel culture,” producer and writer Carina Mackenzie said.

“Louis CK just won a whole ass Grammy while y’all are either calling for Will Smith’s head or crying about cancel culture. There are no consequences for white cishet men,” columnist Dr Mia Brett wrote.

CK won the award for Best Comedy Album Brad Barket/Getty Images for Peabody

Another said: “Louis CK won a Grammy for best comedy album and the grammy for best rap song went to Kanye West "Jail" which featured Marilyn Manson.”

They added: “There is no such thing as cancel culture when men abuse women. If Weinstein wasn't in jail, he'd probably already be producing movies again.”

One more said: “Louis CK winning a Grammy is another useful reminder that, for all the whinging people do about ‘cancel culture’, it doesn’t actually exist in any meaningful way (for the rich and famous at least).”

