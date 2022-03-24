Love Island star Anna Vakili has spoken about her experience following a horror cosmetic surgery that nearly proved fatal.

The reality TV star will be familiar to fans of the ITV dating series after appearing on the show's fifth season back in 2019.

By the time she joined the cast, she’d had one successful Brazilian bum lift, but decided to fly out with her sister Mandi to Turkey for a second procedure.

As she revealed on their Sisters in the City podcast [via Daily Mirror], it turned out to be a near-death experience.

Anna said: "A Brazilian butt lift is a fat transfer where they take fat from other parts of your body and they put it into your bum.

"When we first did it, it was really good. We went to a really good place in London, a reputable surgeon, recovery... good. Minimal scars.”

She went on to say that while the first procedure made her feel more confident, the second took things “too far”.





Sister Mandi added: "We ended up like Frankenstein. The second time we went, we wanted a cheaper option so we went abroad. Do your research thoroughly – if it's cheap, it's cheap for a reason."

Anna went on to describe the horrifying aftermath, saying: "The second time we did it, we went abroad to Turkey and me and Mandi thought we were going to die abroad. It was very scary. After our surgery, within a day or two, we were in a hotel room about to faint with blood all over the hotel room.”

"It was like a murder scene, we both collapsed in hotel room. Bandaged up, bleeding... it was like a horror movie."

Discussing the danger of such procedures, she added: "So many people die. It's one of the most invasive surgical procedures, a BBL, and it's one of the most complicated and dangerous ones, so don't take the decision lightly. Without surgery you have a body that's not full of scars.”

Anna appeared on the series three years ago, which was won by Greg O'Shea and Amber Gill.

As well as being an influencer on social media with more than one million followers, Anna also works as a pharmacist.

