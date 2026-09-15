Macklemore has been dropped from performing on Ed Sheeran's US tour over making pro-Palestine comments on stage.

The 43-year-old rapper - real name is Benjamin Haggerty - took to Instagram to release a lengthy statement claiming Sheeran had told him Robert Kraft, CEO of the Kraft Group and owner of the Gillette Stadium, personally called the singer to inform him that the rapper would not be allowed to perform at the venue.

"Ed also told me that Kraft had rallied some of the other stadium owners and collectively they gave him an ultimatum: if Macklemore stays on the tour, you will not be allowed to play in our venues," Macklemore wrote.

Kraft has since confirmed he made the decision to bar Macklemore from performing as an opening act for Sheeran at Gillette Stadium, as the venue "has a longstanding commitment to providing a welcoming environment for all guests and ensuring that events held at our venue do not provide a platform for hate speech."

"Based on Macklemore's recent actions, material shared from the stage during Ed Sheeran's shows in New Jersey, and a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery that we believe has been deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community, we determined that his participation in the September 25th and 26th concerts at Gillette Stadium would cross that line," Kraft said in a statement as reported by ESPN.

Macklemore went on to describe in his statement how Sheeran was in a "f***** up position" and his "typical apolitical stance had been challenged in a way it had never been before."

After performing two shows, Macklemore was supposed to be opening for Sheeran on a remaining eight tour dates.

Indy100 has reached out to Macklemore, Ed Sheeran, Robert Kraft and Gillette Stadium's representatives for comment.



What happened?

Macklemore performs at Rod Laver Arena on May 15, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

Macklemore had been the support act for Sheeran's Loop tour where during is performance at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, he made the political speech.

"A big part of the reason why I wanted to do this tour in the first place is so that I could stand up in stadiums like this and say two words that are very, very dear to my heart: Free Palestine," Macklemore said, who has been a long-time pro-Palestine activist.

“I said, ‘Free Palestine!’ I want those words to be loud and clear, so that people all the way in Gaza to the occupied West Bank know that we have not forgotten about them.”

On the second night, Macklemore said, “To all of my Jewish brothers and sisters: criticism of Israel, criticism of apartheid, being against genocide in no way is a criticism of you. My message is for peace; love for all human beings to be treated with dignity, respect, and equality … So I say free Palestine, I say free Lebanon, I say free Cuba, I say free Congo, free Sudan, I say free all people in America living in fear of this terrorist organization, ICE. None of us will be free until we are all free.”

For both nights at the venue (September 4 and 5), Macklemore opened the show by performing his 2024 protest song “Hind’s Hall,” which condemns Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

Following Macklemore's comments, Israeli-American Council created a petition urging Sheeran and his management to remove him from the tour and accusing Macklemore of using his performance "to advance a one-sided political agenda."

"This was an Ed Sheeran concert – not a political rally, not a protest, and not an activist event," the council added.

Singer P!nk, who is Jewish, reposted a message criticising Macklemore and called for him to be dropped in which she received backlash.

P!NK hosts The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Later in a lengthy statement via Instagram, the singer responded where she mentioned a 2014 performance where Macklemore wore a costume that critics said was anti-Semitic and which the rapper later apologised for.

“Every Jew I know knew exactly what it was,” Pink wrote. “But he apologized, and I let it go, because that’s what we do. We let it go. Then last weekend he stood in front of a stadium full of music-loving families, with violent images from a war on the screens, dedicated a song to the movement of his choice, and then took the mic to tell all of the Jews in the stadium that it wasn’t about them. You don’t get to decide that for us.”

“I have never asked for another artist to be silenced and I’m not asking now. I don’t need anyone fired, and I don’t need a refund,” she continued. “What I need is to be able to say, as a Jewish mom, that scared me, and it scared people I love, without being told our fear is just propaganda, and without being told I’m somehow cool with genocide because I noticed?”

Who has shared their support for Macklemore?

A number of celebrities have shown their support for Macklemore after he got dropped from Sheeran's tour.

Ms Rachel

Honoree Rachel Griffin Accurso attends Glamour Women of the Year at The Plaza on November 04, 2025 in New York City. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

Ms. Rachel, children’s educator, YouTuber and activist took to Instagram to address Sheeran's decision.

“Ed Sheeran had an opportunity [to] show that we won’t be bullied into punishing people for supporting Palestine,” she wrote. “Instead he caved to people who refuse to accept what the world knows. A genocide is happening in Gaza. We all need to speak on it.”

Kneecap

Kneecap, the Irish hip-hop trio who have used their platform for pro-Palestine activism also took to Instagram to share a photo of themselves with Macklemore, and wrote: "All love and solidarity to @macklemore 🇮🇪 🇵🇸 FREE PALESTINE."

Greta Thunberg

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg stands in front of the Copenhagen City Court on June 24, 2026 Photo by Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP via Getty Images

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, who has been arrested at pro-Palestine protests shared her support for Macklemore.

"Full solidarity and free Palestine ❤️ Artists’ very active silence in the face of injustice and genocide will not be forgotten," she commented.

Kehlani

Kehlani performs onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Singer Kehlani commented under Macklemore's post, "A LOT of venues / owners are rallied together this way. Honored to know you brother. Adore you. Behind you!!!!”

CMAT

CMAT performs at the Gobi Tent during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 17, 2026 in Indio, California Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella

Irish singer CMAT shared her support, commenting underneath Macklemore's post "🇵🇸❤️Free Palestine 🇵🇸 ❤️."

Zara Larsson

Zara Larsson performs onstage during the YouTube Brandcast event at Lincoln Center on May 13, 2026 in New York City. Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for YouTube

Swedish singer Zara Larsson who has been vocal in her pro-Palestine stance commented, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" on the post Macklemore shared.

Sienna Spiro

Sienna Spiro attends Variety Power of Young Hollywood 2026 at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 05, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Sharing her support, British singer Sienna Spiro, who is Jewish, commented a heart emoji on Macklemore's statement.

Pinkpantheress

PinkPantheress performs at the Mojave Tent during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2026 in Indio, California. Photo by Brianna Bryson/Getty Images for Coachella

Similarly, British singer and producer Pinkpantheress also a heart emoji on Macklemore's Instagram post.

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