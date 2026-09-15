Mike Johnson's 'Freudian slip' about Trump finally has people agreeing with him

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has finally said something that people agree with after “Freudian slip”.

As House Speaker under the Donald Trump administration, Johnson has been skewered in the past for suggesting he was shielding the US president from investigation and distancing the administration from responsibility over the Iran war which it started.

“ I don’t know ” has become somewhat of a catchphrase for Johnson when quizzed on difficult topics, but people think his latest “Freudian slip” suggests he’s more knowing than he lets on.

During one response to a question about Trump’s controversial $5,000 promise on NBC News, Johnson said: “I mean, look at it, under this regime and under this presidency and in our Republican majorities, we’ve given the largest tax cut in US history, wages are going up.”

It didn’t take people long to catch on to Johnson describing Trump’s rule as a “regime” – a descriptor with negative connotations most notably used in reference to dictatorships and totalitarian governments, for example.

“Just saying it out loud now folks,” someone remarked.

Another argued: “He’s not wrong.”

Someone else argued: “‘This regime’ (the word frequently carries a critical or authoritarian tone in everyday use). Might be the only truthful thing he said.”

“Mike Johnson didn’t slip. He said exactly what he meant,” another suggested.

Another commented: “Well, he is not wrong.”

Someone argued: “Johnson just admitted it. Trump rule is a regime, not a presidential term.”

One person suggested: “Either he has no idea what that word means or he finally said the quiet part so loud the whole country heard it. ‘Regime’ isn’t what you call a normal administration unless that’s exactly how it feels from the inside. He didn’t misspeak. He confessed.”

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