Trump gives ‘hilarious’ three-word response to question about backing Vance for 2028

The next presidential election in 2028 is still more than a year away, but US president Donald Trump, alongside continuing to entertain the prospect of seeking an unconstitutional third term in office, is yet to give anyone looking to succeed him his full endorsement – not even his vice president, JD Vance.

On Sunday, at the end of his trip to Ireland, Trump was asked by a reporter whether he was ready to throw his support behind his VP come the next presidential election.

“It’s too early. I think he’s terrific,” he replied. “We’ve got so many terrific people. We have, as they call it, a very deep bench.”

He was then asked who would be the most competitive with Vance in 2028, but the Republican still didn’t express his full support for his VP as his successor.

Trump added: “I just think they’re all very good, and JD’s fantastic, and he did a very good job.”

Awkward.

And X/Twitter users have since ridiculed the lack of an explicit endorsement of Vance by Trump, with Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko branding the interaction “hilarious”:

Spiro’s Ghost simply tweeted: “LOL”:

The same response was tweeted by political commentator The Maine Wonk:

Another account expressed a similar sentiment, but with a few more letters:

And Jane of the North commented: “Imagine being JD Vance and the orange menace is still dragging you,” commented Jane of the North:

Back in June, Vance told CBS Sunday Morning that he is "not sitting around figuring out whether I'm going to run for president" in 2028."

"Usha and I will absolutely sit down and talk about what comes next for our family.

"The way I make decisions is, I try not to make them until I absolutely must," he said.

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.