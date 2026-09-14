People are growing increasingly bored of Donald Trump ’s tired, repeated claim that Iran wants to make a deal to end the war.

In February, without the authorisation of Congress, US president Trump launched the US into a war with Iran that has now rumbled on for seven months, despite assertions from him that it would end in “weeks”.

Another claim from the president has been around negotiations and the efforts to finally bring the war to a close, with Trump claiming on numerous occasions that Iran wants a deal , without one ever materialising.

Trump repeated the claim this past weekend in Ireland where he was attending the Amgen Irish Open golf tournament. As US gas prices hit a record $6 per gallon , he also suggested the war would end after the upcoming November midterm elections, with no detail about how this will suddenly happen.

Trump told reporters: “Look, it could end before the midterms. But it will end after the midterms. I will tell you this. Iran wants to make a deal so badly. They are calling constantly. They want to make a deal.”

In response, someone posted a supercut of all the times Trump has made the same claim, writing, “Where have we heard THAT before?”.

Another said: “Trump’s stupid Iran war ‘could end anytime’ and ‘Iran is desperate’ but he’s totally fine with gas/diesel prices soaring through the roof and crushing American families for months on end.”

Someone else suggested: “They are not, in fact, calling constantly.”

One person said: “We’re back to this s**t.”

“Well… if they are calling constantly then why isn’t a deal getting done? Or do you want the American people to suffer more for no reason?” another asked.

Someone else pointed out: “He says this repeatedly, but yet nothing ever happens.”

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