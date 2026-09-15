GTA 6 LIVE: Rockstar Games boss reveals key main character details

A Rockstar Games boss has revealed key details about the main protagonists in GTA 6 and influences from Red Dead Redemption 2.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is releasing on 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S. There are two versions available for pre-order, Standard and Ultimate, and those who pre-order any version can load it a week early from 12 November.



Rockstar recently shared a 27-minute extended look at its highly anticipated game, showing a first official look at gameplay along with a number of new screenshots too, sending hype into overdrive.

Follow Indy100's GTA 6 live blog for all the latest GTA VI news, Rockstar announcements, gameplay updates, screenshots, leaks, map theories, release date news and live updates as they happen.

Rockstar Games boss reveals key GTA 6 main character details Rob Nelson, head of development and co-studio head at Rockstar North, has revealed key details about Jason and Lucia in GTA 6 and hopes people will feel the same way towards them compared to how they did with Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2. Speaking to TroisCouleurs, he said: "We wanted to take the depth that we were able to add into the world of Red Dead Redemption 2 and the ability to interact with the world in a much more significant way but then also this sort of emotional connection that people end up having with Arthur. "When you see her get thrown down the stairs and then you switch to him and you can't hear her, it's the feeling of concern. "Playing with those ideas and those quieter moments like [Lucia getting ready and asking for Jason's opinion on outfits] in the apartment that I think a lot of people can identify with."

GTA 6 Miami signage development Content creator Joel Franco has spotted how signs understood to be promoting GTA 6 on the roof of the Kaseya Center in Downtown Miami are coming on. There have been reports a sign saying 'Welcome to Vice City' along with the GTA 6 logo will be installed on the Center's roof. And Franco says he spotted it being actively worked on as it seems the sign is beginning to take shape.

GTA 6 character actor reaction we guessed it but its now official, stephen root confirm he’s in gta vi!

by u/ThanosZebi in GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to Stephen Root confirming his role as Brian Heder in the upcoming game. tylersdaddy said: "I think as long as he doesn't reveal any story details Rockstar won't mind. He's the one actor that everybody immediately recognised when they heard his voice last year and it helps that he decided to confirm his involvement just a few months before release. If he had acknowledged the role when trailer 2 released it probably would've been a different story." On a post from ThanosZebi, Slow-Squirrel572 said: "He was so good in Barry, happy he's in GTA 6." Domination1799 said: "Loved him in Widow's Bay." AntoSkum said: "It was pretty obvious the second he opens his mouth, Root has an extremely recognisable voice."

Major GTA 6 character actor revealed Actor Stephen Root has confirmed he is playing Brian Heder in GTA 6. There had been widespread speculation about Root playing Brian ever since Rockstar Games released trailer 2 for GTA 6 back in May 2025. Brian is one of the first characters seen in that trailer in an exchange with one of the main protagonists Jason Duval. And speaking to AP News in an interview tied to his Emmy nomination for Apple TV+ series Widow's Bay, he confirmed his GTA 6 appearance. "Yeah, you're going to see me in there," when asked if he's in GTA 6. "From the first rollout of GTA they were doing ... they had my character in there and there were too many people who knew me from King of the Hill and my voice. So I think that secret kind of got divulged then. "I'm so happy to be involved with it, it's an amazing thing to look at."

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