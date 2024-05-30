All of the celebrities that have shown solidarity with Palestine

Millions flocked to social media following Israel's 26 May attack on a Rafah refugee camp that killed 45 people including women and children.
The airstrike on the last designated "safe zone" was called a "tragic mishap" by prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu after Israel's seven-month assault on Gaza following the Hamas attack on 7 October.
"Despite our utmost efforts not to harm innocent civilians, last night there was a tragic mishap," Netanyahu said on Monday to Israel’s parliament. "We are investigating the incident and will obtain a conclusion because this is our policy."
An AI-generated statement 'All Eyes on Rafah' has since been shared across social media 44 million times and counting by organisations, protestors and celebrities.
Celebrities have also been praised for using their platforms, with some raising awareness of Rafah and others previously showing solidarity with Palestine. These include:
- Kehlani, singer
- Macklemore, rapper
- Kyrie Irving, basketballer
- The Weeknd, singer
- Kid Cudi, rapper
- Ramy Youssef, comedian and actor
- Dua Lipa, singer
- Nicola Coughlan, actress
- Pedro Pascal, actor
- Bella Hadid, model
- Jake Shields, mixed martial artist
- Rachel Zegler, actress and singer
- Khalid Abdalla, actor
- Belal Muhammad, mixed martial artist
- Amir Albazi, mixed martial artist
- Jusuf Nurkić, basketballer
- Hunter Schafer, actress and model
- Azeez Al-Shaair, American footballer
- Hakim Ziyech, footballer
- Nabil Fekir, footballer
- Melissa Barrera, actress
- Cynthia Nixon, actress
- Annie Lennox, singer and activist
- Bassem Youssef, comedian
- Huda Kattan, make-up artist and entrepreneur
- Mona Kattan, reality star and entrepreneur
- Angelina Jolie, actress
- Zayn Malik, singer
- Younes Bendjima, boxer
- Renne Rapp, singer and actress
- Lena Headey, actress
- Hozier, singer
- Mark Ruffalo, actor
- Rafael Leao, footballer
- Nicolas Jackson, footballer
- Lucas Digne, footballer
- Marcus Thuram, footballer
- Adama Traore, footballer
- Ousmane Dembele, footballer
- Odsonne Édouard, footballer
- Mathias Jørgensen, footballer
- Reiss Nelson, footballer
- Mesut Ozil, footballer
- Claudio Marchisio, footballer
- Layvin Kurzawa, footballer
- Presnel Kimpembe, footballer
- Ryan Yates, footballer
- Max Lowe, footballer
- Anel Ahmedhodžić, footballer
- Moussa Diaby, footballer
- Rhian Brewster, footballer
- Mohamed Simakan, footballer
- William Saliba, footballer
- Jose Fonte, footballer
- Thierry Correia, footballer
- Paul Pogba, footballer
- Kurt Zouma, footballer
- Philip Billing, footballer
- John Egan, footballer
- Arnaut Danjuma, footballer
- Abdoulaye Doucouré, footballer
- Idrissa Gueye, footballer
- Jerry St. Juste, footballer
- Hamza Choudhury, footballer
- Jules Kounde, footballer
- Wesley Fofana, footballer
- Ryan Babel, footballer
- Jeff Hendrick, footballer
- Jerome Boateng, footballer
- Leah Williamson, footballer
- Keira Walsh, footballer
- Mary Earps, footballer
- Fridolina Rolfö, footballer
- Ingrid Engen, footballer
- Maria Leon, footballer
- Alisha Lehmann, footballer
- Julie Delpy, actress
- Alison Brie, actress
- Billie Eilish, singer
- Bobbi Althoff, podcast host
- Lewis Hamilton, F1 driver
- Gigi and Bella Hadid, models
- Jesse Williams, actor
- Quannah Chasinghorse, model
- Indya Moore, actress
- Susan Sarandon, actress
- Ava DuVernay, director
- Mahershala Ali, actor
- Sara Ramirez, actress
- Amerie, singer
- Boygenius, band
Despite becoming a globally recognised picture that has been described as the "most viral AI-generated image I've ever seen," many have slammed the obscure image for taking away from the realities of what is happening. Some have even called reshares "performative," especially from those who have remained silent over the last few months.
Here's how you can help beyond sharing the AI-generated image.
