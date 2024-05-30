All of the celebrities that have shown solidarity with Palestine

Millions flocked to social media following Israel's 26 May attack on a Rafah refugee camp that killed 45 people including women and children.

The airstrike on the last designated "safe zone" was called a "tragic mishap" by prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu after Israel's seven-month assault on Gaza following the Hamas attack on 7 October.

"Despite our utmost efforts not to harm innocent civilians, last night there was a tragic mishap," Netanyahu said on Monday to Israel’s parliament. "We are investigating the incident and will obtain a conclusion because this is our policy."

An AI-generated statement 'All Eyes on Rafah' has since been shared across social media 44 million times and counting by organisations, protestors and celebrities.

Celebrities have also been praised for using their platforms, with some raising awareness of Rafah and others previously showing solidarity with Palestine. These include:

Despite becoming a globally recognised picture that has been described as the "most viral AI-generated image I've ever seen," many have slammed the obscure image for taking away from the realities of what is happening. Some have even called reshares "performative," especially from those who have remained silent over the last few months.



Here's how you can help beyond sharing the AI-generated image.

