Billie Eilish praised by fans for flying economy

Billie Eilish may be one of the world's biggest artists, but that doesn't stop her from doing regular things such as flying economy class like the rest of us.

In a viral post that's racked up almost 900,000 views, TikTok user William Bossanova shares a snap of the star from the seats behind the star on the Brussels Airlines flight.

Her blue-starred hat matches the one she was wearing in an upload to her Instagram Story seemingly sitting on a flight with overhead lockers in view.

"Pov: you're in a plane with Billie (Still can't believe wtf just happened)," the caption read.

It didn't take long for the video to be flooded by stunned fans, with one writing: "I would js go to the bathroom in the front every 5 minutes to look at her."

The TikTok user responded by claiming he did try, but staff told him he could "only use the bathroom at the back."

@williambossanova Pov: you're in a plane with Billie (Still cant believe wtf just happened) #billieeilish #billie #finneas #billieelishfan #billieeilishedits #billieeilishconcert #billieeilishszigetfestival #billieeilishpukkelpop #maggiebaird #patrickoconnell









" I actually love that she has the money for a private jet but doesn’t do," another said, while a third penned: "Guys, she doesn't fly that much on private jets bc she's actually doing something for our environment lmao."

It comes after one passenger got a taste of the private jet lifestyle, after being the only passenger on her flight to Jersey.

Hannah Maden-Adams, 38, was shocked to learn she and the airline staff were the only people on board her flight.

"The pilots were pointing out various locations and recommend destinations for holidays", she said.

“The staff and pilot said they had never flown just one passenger on one of their planes before."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.