Made in Chelsea star makes Margot Robbie drunken DMs confession

Made in Chelsea star Tristan Phipps has confessed to messaging Margot Robbie on Instagram for the past 10 years – and getting no response.

The latest series of the Channel 4 show was filmed in Sydney with plenty of drama along the way.

When asked by AU News about his "biggest Aussie crush", Phipps didn't hesitate to answer with Robbie, who has just bagged several awards during the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards for the hit film Barbie.

Phipps told the outlet that the actress is his "number one crush in the world," and has even tested his luck on several occasions by asking her out on a date.

Phipps admitted he'd tried to slide into Robbie's DM's Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

"I’ve DM’d [direct messaged] her 10 times when I was drunk every year, for 10 years… I was like, ‘If you’re ever in London, lemme take you for a drink!’… she never responded," he told the outlet.

His MIC co-stars David ‘Temps’ Templer, Yasmine Zweegers and Sam Prince also agreed.

Barbie bagged the award for Best Comedy on Sunday (14 January), which was announced during the Critics Choice Awards ad break.

Host Chelsea Handler wasn't happy with the film not being recognised and "went rogue" by inviting Robbie and Greta Gerwig to the stage to make an acceptance speech.

"I’m gonna go rogue because Greta and Margot deserve the opportunity to make an acceptance speech," Handler said. "Would you mind coming up and accepting the award?"

Footage showed Gerwig and Robbie scrambling to the stage.

"Thank you, Chelsea. We love you so much," Robbie said. "You know, when everyone is like 'Oh, this is so unexpected. This is actually unexpected and was not a part of the show.' We were very grateful nonetheless and I’d like Greta to talk."

Gerwig added: "We were excited in our chairs. And it’s nice to be up here. Thank you to everyone that helped make the movie. I laughed during most takes. Because of our beautiful cast — Margot and Ryan and America [Ferrera] — who got to be as brilliant as they are."

