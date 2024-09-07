Madison de la Garza, Demi Lovato's sister and Desperate Housewives actor, is pregnant

Madison de la Garza, Demi Lovato's half-sister who plays the role of Eva Longoria's daughter in Desperate Housewives, has announced on Instagram she is pregnant with her first child.

The 22-year-old has somehow managed to keep the news under wraps for eight months with Lovato, 32, set to become an Aunt.

de la Garza posted a number of pictures in a post on Instagram with the caption: "Oh Ryan, how I love you. Thank you for making all of my dreams come true. ♥️ Baby Mitchell 10.24"

The pictures show images of de la Garza with her boyfriend Ryan Mitchell as well as her sisters Demi and Dallas Lovato, along with her mother Dianna de la Garza.

Demi was one of the first to comment with: "I love you and this baby so much already!!"

de la Garza's mother said: "Woohoooo I’m gonna be a REAL GRANDMA D NOW!!!! Love youuuuu!!❤️❤️❤️"

Mitchell commented: "I love you ♥️"

Demi's fiance Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes also said: "Love u! So happy for u 🖤🖤🖤"

A number of followers commented with their well wishes too.

de la Garza's most well-known role is in Desperate Housewives as Juanita Solis.

She also played a younger version of Demi Lovato's character Sonny Monroe in an episode of Sonny with a Chance.

de la Garza also had a recurring role in TV series Bad Teacher and co-directed short film Pink Elephant.

In July 2021, Variety reported she would direct Surprise, a 'mystery thriller about a surprise Zoom party that turns tense when the birthday girl's friends appear to know something she doesn't'.

It starred YouTubers and other social media stars and premiered on the video sharing platform in April 2023.

