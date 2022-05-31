Instagram users have had a bit of a shock this morning while enjoying their morning scroll, when they stumbled across Madonna in another questionable outfit choice, with this one actually being mildly terrifying.

A post on the singer's Instagram page shows Madonna with her son, David, dressed to attend the WBA World Lightweight Championship boxing match in New York.

Madonna and her son, David. @madonna Instagram

Swiping right shows more photos of the mother and son at the fight, and then a photo of the outfit in question.

In the said photo, Madonna is wearing a black, lace balaclava, sticking her tongue out at the camera while leaning back on a sofa.

Now, this is pretty tame for Madonna, who has come under fire recently for posting a revealing TikTok video of her dancing in a thong. The real scary stuff is on her Instagram story, which shows close-up clips of Madonna in her unusual headgear.

Madonna wearing her lace balaclava that has left Instagram users scared and confused. @madonna Instagram

One Twitter user posted a shot of Madonna's Instagram story, saying "I can't stop laughing at this photo of Madonna", with another user calling her a "sleep paralysis demon" in reply.

The story also shows a close up of the singer's grills, as well as her puffing from a bright-orange hookah pipe and blowing the steam at the camera.

This comes a few days after reportedly coming back onto the dating market.

According toHeat magazine, Madonna has dumped her latest fling, 28-year-old Ahlamalik Williams, with the hopes of finding some "quality arm candy to accompany her to events and help her destress behind the scenes".

While this is a bit TMI, good on her for knowing what she wants and how to get it; although it's a bit off that if you aren't "completely devoid of wrinkles, grey hairs, and sagging muscles", you've got basically no chance.

Demanding only young and slim men as the 63-year-old "Queen of Pop" is definitely dodgy.

