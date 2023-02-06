Conspiracy theorists think Sam Smith's Grammy performance was taken 'over by demons'

Whenever awards season comes around, there’s always speculation and theories as to who will take home the big gongs, but when it comes to this year’s Grammy Awards – which took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night – some viewers decided to indulge themselves in the theory that it featured witchcraft and a satanic ritual.

What these commentators were actually going on about was a performance by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, who took to the stage to sing their provocative track together, “Unholy”.

With red lighting, pyrotechnics, metal cages and dancers circling around Smith as they sung their verse, the live rendition of the track was certainly fiery and rebellious. At one point, Smith is even seen sporting a horned hat, in an obvious nod to the devil.

Fitting, you might argue, given the song’s chorus is about someone “doing something unholy” at the “body shop” without their wife’s knowledge, but once again, conservatives are crying over sexualised performances from queer artists.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

We say this, because it was only last week that they threw their toys out of the pram at Smith’s music video for “I’m Not Here To Make Friends” – which is a collaboration with producer and musician Calvin Harris and Candian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez.

Now, right-wingers are claiming Smith and Petras have started a “spiritual war” by being just a little bit sexy on national television, with some arguing the Pfizer advert immediately afterwards wasn’t a coincidence - yes, really:

Away from all this nonsense, history was also made when Beyoncé became the artist with the most Grammys ever (32, to be exact), and Petras became the first transgender woman to win in the Best Duo/Group Performance category for her collaboration with Smith.

We love to see it.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.