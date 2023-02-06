Conspiracy theorists think Sam Smith's Grammy performance was taken 'over by demons'

Showbiz
Whenever awards season comes around, there’s always speculation and theories as to who will take home the big gongs, but when it comes to this year’s Grammy Awards – which took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night – some viewers decided to indulge themselves in the theory that it featured witchcraft and a satanic ritual.
What these commentators were actually going on about was a performance by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, who took to the stage to sing their provocative track together, “Unholy”.
With red lighting, pyrotechnics, metal cages and dancers circling around Smith as they sung their verse, the live rendition of the track was certainly fiery and rebellious. At one point, Smith is even seen sporting a horned hat, in an obvious nod to the devil.
Fitting, you might argue, given the song’s chorus is about someone “doing something unholy” at the “body shop” without their wife’s knowledge, but once again, conservatives are crying over sexualised performances from queer artists.
We say this, because it was only last week that they threw their toys out of the pram at Smith’s music video for “I’m Not Here To Make Friends” – which is a collaboration with producer and musician Calvin Harris and Candian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez.
Now, right-wingers are claiming Smith and Petras have started a “spiritual war” by being just a little bit sexy on national television, with some arguing the Pfizer advert immediately afterwards wasn’t a coincidence - yes, really:
\u201cSam Smith\u2019s satanic performance at the Grammy\u2019s ended with a Pfizer commercial. You can\u2019t get it more on the nose than that. Pfizer and Hollywood deserve each other. \u201d— Robby Starbuck (@Robby Starbuck) 1675657224
\u201cAmerica, THE STATE OF THE DEMONIC LEFT IN 30 SECONDS.\n\nWatch till the end. They do not even try to hide it. #GRAMMYs #Grammys2023\u201d— Ada Lluch \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddf8 (@Ada Lluch \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddf8) 1675652543
\u201cSam Smith and Kim Petras performing their disgusting song titled \u201cUnholy\u201d at the 2023 Grammys.\n\nI didn\u2019t want to post this video but I have to expose how satanic the music industry is. This is so demonic. Stop listening to this GARBAGE. It\u2019s witchcraft!\n\nSeek Jesus.\u201d— Megan (@Megan) 1675655266
\u201cHollywood freaks still thinking they\u2019re so edgy with their Satanic themed performances \ud83e\udd21\ud83e\udd21\ud83e\udd21 \n\n#GRAMMYs \n#kimpetras \n#SamSmith\u201d— Stephanie Hamill (@Stephanie Hamill) 1675653413
\u201cWOKE #GRAMMYs Satanic worshiping. I cannot believe what i just witnessed #SamSmith \ud83e\udd2e\u201d— Sabina Palermo (@Sabina Palermo) 1675652445
\u201cHey @cbs you can stick your pathetic #GRAMMYs show up your collective asses. You feature a satanic perverted \u201cmusic\u201d performance by #SamSmith then Beyonce comes out prays to Jesus during her acceptance speech\ud83e\udd26\ud83c\udffc\u200d\u2642\ufe0f And WTF happened to FUN music? Most depressing music award show ever\u201d— \ua9c1\ud835\udd3b\ud835\udd52\ud835\udd65\ud835\udd52\u2019\ud835\udd64 \u2119\ud835\udd60\ud835\udd5c\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd63 \ud835\udd3d\ud835\udd52\ud835\udd54\ud835\udd56\ua9c2 (@\ua9c1\ud835\udd3b\ud835\udd52\ud835\udd65\ud835\udd52\u2019\ud835\udd64 \u2119\ud835\udd60\ud835\udd5c\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd63 \ud835\udd3d\ud835\udd52\ud835\udd54\ud835\udd56\ua9c2) 1675653074
\u201cGrammys openly celebrating satan (Sam Smith singing \u201cunholy,\u201d brought to you by Pfizer all while Jill Biden is handing out song of the year. It\u2019s a satanic cult. If this doesn\u2019t show people I don\u2019t know what will. It\u2019s blatantly disgusting! Stop giving the #GRAMMYs the ratings\u201d— Krisandra (@Krisandra) 1675668343
\u201cYears ago I used to roll my eyes about a hidden satanic cabal in Hollywood... It\u2019s no longer hidden. It was on full display at the Grammys tonight.\u201d— Brian Clowdus (@Brian Clowdus) 1675662089
Away from all this nonsense, history was also made when Beyoncé became the artist with the most Grammys ever (32, to be exact), and Petras became the first transgender woman to win in the Best Duo/Group Performance category for her collaboration with Smith.
We love to see it.
