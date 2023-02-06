Awkward moment Madonna has to ask audience to cheer for her speech at Grammys

Madonna awkwardly had to ask the audience to cheer for her speech during the 2023 Grammys, where she addressed the remarks that the media have made about her recent antics.

The 64-year-old has been turning heads with her seductive TikTok videos.

"Here's what I learned after four decades in music; if they call you shocking, scandalous, troublesome, problematic, provocative, or dangerous, you're definitely onto something", she began.

As no one reacted, she quickly added: "That's where you make noise", prompting applause.

