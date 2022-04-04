Madonna is known for creating a reaction with her music and image, and now her recent bizarre videos on TikTok has left fans scared.

In a 13-second video posted on April 2 - which has since been deleted - the 63-year-old singer uses her song "Frozen" which has become a popular sound on the social media platform while she zoomed in closer to her face where she then pursued her lips to give a kissy face to the camera.

During this, there appears to be a slight glitch on her eyelashes and this is due to the fact she appears to be using a TikTok filter - hence changing her appearance and why fans may have been shocked or spotted something unusual about her face.

Looks like she was having some fun playing around with filters, just like the rest of us.

While this particular TikTok has been deleted, Madonna has posted videos previously with similar filtered close-up shots, with one clip six days ago receiving 11.7m views.

Though the clips have concerned fans who have shared their thoughts in the comments.

One person wrote: "I’m not gonna lie this scared me so bad."

"I’m not sure I understand what’s going on here. Are you ok?" another person asked.

Someone else said: "I’m so scared of this."

"Mom ? can you pick me up? I’m scared," a fourth person replied.

It's not the first time Madonna has received attention for her social media postings - in November last year, everyone was talking about her racy Instagram snaps where she’s seen writhing around her boudoir with a breast exposed, biting her bed frame and, hiding under the bed.

Madonna has also proven in the past that she loves a filter after posting on Instagram using a Yoda filter while hitting back at 50 Cent for mocking her bed photos and also shared a message of self-confidence, in response the rapper apologised.

