Margot Robbie fans are convinced the Barbie actress made a protest with her recent outfit at the Oscars.

On Sunday (10 March), Robbie stunned in a black strapless Versace gown straight from the Fall 2024 collection. A far cry from her usual Barbie-esque outfits over the last year.

She completed the look with a straight hairstyle and chunky gold accessories by Fred Leighton.

Many people online created a theory that it was a subtle form of protest following the controversial Barbie nomination snub.

"I think this dress is a protest against the Academy … all black, no accessories, hair and makeup very neutral," one fan wrote, while another added: "Black because she was snubbed. Take a stand girlllll! Don’t give them what they want!"

A third joked: "Barbie is in grief for her non-nomination."

Meanwhile, a fan of the ensemble wrote: "Margot Robbie this is how you eat with a black dress at the Oscars."

Others, however, came to the sad realisation they were "never going to see Margot dress up as Barbie ever again."

Another reiterated: "Margot Robbie’s Oscars dress is not giving the Barbie vibes I had hoped for. Dang."

Getty Images





The Aussie actress previously commented on the Oscars snub earlier this year, saying: "There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed."



While Robbie wasn't phased by not receiving a Best Actress nomination, she suggested that Barbie director Greta Gerwig should have received recognition.

"Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing," she continued.

