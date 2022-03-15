Star Wars actor Mark Hamill hilariously hit back at US conservative commentator Ben Shapiro after claiming Hamill was trying to "indoctrinate" children with "sexual ideology."

Hamill's initial tweet was in response to Florida's bill dubbed Don't Say Gay, a controversial piece of legislation that bans children discussing sexual orientation and gender identity in classrooms.

The star tweeted the word "gay" 69 times and a rainbow emoji. Shapiro shunned the actor's tweet, saying, "So I take it you wish to indoctrinate small children into gender and sexual ideology. Because that's the only reason you're parroting idiotic propaganda".

Unfortunately for the conservative commentator, Hamill responded in the best possible way.

"Hi Ben," he said, "I LOVE mind-reading acts! Now guess which finger I'm holding up..."

Hamill's response racked up tens of thousands of reactions, most of which found his shut down hilarious.





"I didn't think I could like Mark Hamill more," one said, "but him dunking on Ben Shapiro actually accomplished that."

Another added: "I love the smell of a good roast! Especially when it's a weasel like Ben Shapiro! The Force is indeed strong with this tweet! #StandWithGayFlorida"

































The said aim of the Don't Say Gay bill is to "reinforce the fundamental right of parents to make decisions regarding the upbringing and control of their children in a specified manner."



The bill's sponsor, Republican state Representative Joe Harding, claimed the bill is "designed to keep school districts from talking about these topics before kids are ready to process them."

